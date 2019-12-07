Horoscopes 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Dec. 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads CCCB Clarion Bathware Gift Guide Gilmore Griffin Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman who was arraigned Tuesday escapes after leaving hospitalRemains identified as those of Seneca manFranklin woman who was already wanted arrested for attacking manIdaho community mourns 9 relatives killed in plane crash'There's just no place to park'Car crashes into yard in Grove'Villainized for having money'2 hurt in 3-vehicle crashMan faces assault chargeMan facing charges for OC crash, incident at hospital See more events Upcoming Events Dec 7 Holiday Event Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Dec 7 Holiday Event Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Dec 7 Breakfast Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Dec 7 Breakfast Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Dec 7 Fundraiser Sat, Dec 7, 2019