Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. High 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.