Horoscopes Jan 16, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jan. 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Business Pg Pennington Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesLocal woman buys Subway franchise in FranklinWoman opens yoga studio in Oil CityBody found near Horsecreek RoadDye taking leave; last day at Franklin is Friday2 join Oil City school board to replace Scalise, HibbardPolk trustees send letter to WolfFormer Trails to Ales employee held in theft caseFranklin man charged for corruption of minorsFranklin woman charged for illegally possessing gunEast Brady woman dies in fire See more events Upcoming Events Jan 16 Concert Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 19 Presentation Sun, Jan 19, 2020