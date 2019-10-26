Horoscopes 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Oct. 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Burkhart Employment Honor Roll Take Pride Franklin Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolk-related bill passes House committeeBig crowd at Cranberry hearingVenango County Court ReporterMan charged after drugs foundRainy Linn's towering impact recalled as friends mourn lossParker woman facing sex assault chargesGirl charged after incident at Clarion Psych ClinicPolk Center resident accused of assaultMan charged with child pornTitusville man wanted by police on burglary charges See more events Upcoming Events Oct 26 Dinner Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Oct 26 Murder Mystery Dinner Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Oct 26 Concert Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Oct 27 Dinner Sun, Oct 27, 2019 Oct 27 Concert Sun, Oct 27, 2019