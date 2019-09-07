Horoscopes 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Sept. 7, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads CCCB Comet Cresswell Donovan Employment 1 Employment 2 Kids Corner Presby UPMC Venango Co Planning Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesWolf: Closing Polk 'right'Cook Forest facilities are being closedOil City native gets creative as model photographer1 injured in rollover crashTruck crashes in Franklin2 injured when tractor-trailer slams into Franklin building2 injured in Bredinsburg Road crashSugarcreek police officer Highfield resignsHundreds rally to save Polk CenterMan flown by Stat MedEvac helicopter See more events Upcoming Events Sep 7 Fundraiser Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Sep 7 Fundraiser Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Sep 7 Festival Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Sep 7 Teas Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Sep 7 Fundraiser Sat, Sep 7, 2019