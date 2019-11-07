Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light rain early...with snow showers in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: November 7, 2019 @ 1:57 am