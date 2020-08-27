Q: A shut-in senior friend for whom I've been doing errands for years at no cost to her (except for out-of-pocket expenses, including automotive ones), has complained that I am cheating her when I started to contend that automotive expenses really include more than gas. When I explained that such expenses include not only regular oil changes and other routine liquid checks, but also front end suspension spring replacements and undercarriage body work so that the car doesn't collapse from rusting through (not to mention air conditioning and heating, both of which died years ago, plus a badly needed new/used set of tires) she has balked. Can you advise very approximately how much is a realistic estimate of the true cost of operating my car on a per mile basis? - D.C., Chicago
A: I use my car for business and have always ascribed to the Internal Revenue Service (yes, that IRS) allowance. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2020, the standard mileage rate is 57.5 cents per mile for business miles driven (down from 58 cents in 2019). This accounts for fuel, maintenance, insurance, wear and tear, and so on.