Q: I was suddenly logged out of my Facebook account on my desktop computer. When I tried to log in again, I received a message that said, "We've detected suspicious activity on your Facebook account and have temporarily locked it as a security precaution." The message said I was probably a victim of phishing (in which an attacker poses as a legitimate company to steal personal data,) and offered to walk me through a security check if I clicked "continue." But when I clicked "continue," nothing happened. Now I can't log in to Facebook via the Chrome or Firefox browsers on my computer, or the Facebook app on my phone. What should I do?