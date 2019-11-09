Q: Our 7-year-old son recently stole two small model cars from a playmate while he was at the playmate's house. Apparently, he wanted to trade one of his toys for the two cars, but the playmate refused, so he stole them. When we found them, he claimed his friend had given them to him. We absolutely know that's not true, but it's been over a week and our son refuses to admit to the theft. He's changed his story, then changed it back, so we know he's lying, but still he refuses to budge. Nothing like this has ever happened before and we're at a loss. We called an acquaintance of ours who's also a therapist. She said that children who steal are often compensating for some insecurity and that punishing him could make matters worse. We have no idea what insecurity our son is dealing with or what to do about the theft and his lies.
A: With all due respect for the therapist you consulted, I know of no research that connects childhood stealing with insecurity. Her suggestion is purely speculative, as are almost all psychological theories of human behavior. It amounts to what I call a "psychological boogeyman" - an unprovable hypothesis that does nothing but cause parents to think their child's misbehavior is the result of some ongoing parenting sin.