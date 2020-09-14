Q: When I first signed up for Facebook, I gave my work e-mail. Later, I got a personal Gmail address and signed up for a second Facebook account that would be mine alone. But over the years, 99% of my Facebook activity has been on my "company" account. So, when I retire, I'd like to take the company Facebook account with me by switching it from my work e-mail address to my Gmail.
To do that, I deactivated my second Facebook account, thinking that would allow me to shift my Gmail address to my company account. But Facebook won't let me make the switch. I get an error message that says my Gmail is affiliated with another Facebook account. What can I do?