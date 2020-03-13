DEAR DR. ROACH: Four years ago, I was treated for squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue. One year later my tongue was removed. The chief surgeon told me the cancer had HPV "markers," which I guess spread cancer throughout the tongue? Is this a common occurrence with SCC of the tongue? Also, how does one catch the HPV virus? Finally, is there a vaccine to prevent being infected by the HPV virus? -- J.K.
ANSWER: Human papillomavirus is an increasing cause of head and neck cancer, including cancer of the tongue. It is more common in men. Smoking used to be the predominant cause of these types of cancers, but despite smoking rates going down, the rates of head and neck cancers has risen, mostly due to HPV-related cancers. Some estimates are that 80% of head and neck cancer now is HPV related. The base of the tongue and the tonsillar region are the most common sites for the cancer to begin.