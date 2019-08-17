DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you find out what the success rate of laser treatment for vaginal rejuvenation for incontinence is? I find the wearing of adult diapers unattractive and unsatisfactory, but I would rather not waste my money on a procedure that has not been proven successful. - B.M.
ANSWER: There are several types of incontinence (the most common are urge incontinence, the sense that you need to get to the bathroom RIGHT AWAY or else will have an accident, and stress incontinence, when urine leaks with a stressful maneuver, such as a cough or a sneeze). The best treatment depends on the type of incontinence, and before considering a treatment like laser, it's important to look carefully at common causes, including medications, underlying medical conditions, urine infection and vaginal atrophy. These may have effective treatments. Even if no cause can be identified, pelvic floor muscle exercises and bladder training still may be effective. Medications and pessaries are helpful for some women.