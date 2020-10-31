DEAR DR. ROACH: I seem to have an opposite problem of many of your readers: My blood seems to be too thin. A needle prick takes 20 minutes to coagulate. I have not had any serious bleeding. I have been taking a baby aspirin (81 mg) three times per week. I am a healthy, somewhat athletic male, 64, a vegetarian with BMI of 28. I take only vitamins. I have normal blood pressure and no diabetes, and my cholesterol level is good. Should I stop taking the aspirin? I understand that it also prevents inflammation, so there is a benefit other than blood-thinning. - K.S.
ANSWER: Aspirin is prescribed to people with cholesterol plaques, as its ability to prevent the blood from clotting has been clearly shown to reduce heart attack risk in people with known blockages in the arteries. Aspirin works by decreasing the function of platelets, the specialized blood cells that start forming clots. For decades, people at higher risk for heart disease have been recommended aspirin to prevent a first heart attack, even if they aren't known to have blockages. This is based on several studies that showed a benefit. However, more recent studies have not shown that benefit, and physicians are divided now about who should receive aspirin. The downside is that it can cause serious bleeding, especially in the stomach and intestines.