DR. ROACH WRITES: If you haven't gotten your influenza vaccine yet, it's time to think about it. This year's vaccine is similar to last year's, but two of the components have been updated to match the strains that are circulating worldwide and expected to be epidemic in North America. In fact, this year's decision on which specific types to include was delayed a month to get further information about a newer influenza virus. Nine different vaccines from five different manufacturers have been released by the Food and Drug Administration. All flu shots use only virus components and no live virus, so it is not possible to get the flu from a flu shot.
As in previous years, any flu vaccine is much better than none, but there are a few recommendations for specific people. In general, I recommend the quadrivalent vaccines, which provide protection against four strains. Most of the vaccines available in 2019-2020 are quadrivalent.