DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 123 pounds with a blood pressure of 110/60. The only known ailment I have is hypothyroidism, which is being treated. I recently began seeing a new primary care physician who ordered a series of bloodwork. The bloodwork came back showing a glomerular flow rate of 55, which is the same value it was in 2016.
The new PCP is telling me I have stage 3 renal failure. She has ordered an ultrasound of my kidneys, which will be done this week. Every other test that she has ordered to evaluate kidney function has been negative as far as any value being out of the normal range. She has not suggested that I see a specialist, but is basing all this on her own knowledge and tests. I have decided I will not do any other tests or begin any treatment until I see a kidney specialist. I might add that the reason I saw this physician in the first place was because of extreme fatigue and anxiety. How concerned should I be with this diagnosis? - M.L.N.