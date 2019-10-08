DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had an episode of food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. It lasted four hours. I live alone. I'm 84, and in good health except for chronic atrial fibrillation and well-controlled high blood pressure. My question is, When does it become serious enough to call a doctor, and how do I determine if it is one of the serious strains that results in hospitalization? I don't want to go to the emergency room unnecessarily. -- B.R.
ANSWER: Foodborne illness -- that is, disease passed by contaminated food or water -- is something that most people will suffer one or more times in their life. Bacteria, viruses and parasites all may be the source of foodborne illness. These germs may cause symptoms due to a toxin they make or they may invade the system. In general, toxin-mediated illness comes on faster and tends not to have fever. Invasive organisms usually take at least 24-48 hours to start causing symptoms, may cause fever or bleeding and tend to last longer. However, both kinds can be serious.