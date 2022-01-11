Editor,

There are elected federal, state and local officials who have denied the results of the 2020 election, and have also denied that there was an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Trump's ‘remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving

  • The Editors - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)

Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Which inflation debate will really matter in 2022?

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Don't end it with Maxwell's conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction last week on five counts of conspiring to recruit girls for her perverted ex-paramour is the closest — for now — we will get to a reckoning in the Jeffrey Epstein case. It may not be everything, but after all these years, it’s a very important moment for the vi…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Keep schools open amid possible omicron surge

  • By MICHAEL R. STRAIN Bloomberg Opinion

Bravo, Bill de Blasio, the former New York mayor who announced before he left office that the city’s public schools will stop quarantining entire classrooms when one or more students test positive for COVID-19.

Opinion

Voting maps shed light on population

  • Luka Krneta

One of the most critical, yet opaque, decisions that governments make is the redrawing of legislative district lines every 10 years after the U.S. census.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Lawsuit could shape abortion's future

The battle lines over abortion rights have been drawn nationally. During summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to deliver a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, when the justices are expected to affirm a ban on abortions after 15 wee…

Opinion

Roads laced with toxic chemicals dangerous to Pennsylvanians

  • By JOSEPH OTIS MINOTT Clean Air Council

Children in western Pennsylvania have an increased risk of developing cancer just because of where they live, as they are being exposed to toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and radium, because of wastewater road dumping.

Opinion

COLUMN: Apologies can help start off the new year right

New Year’s resolutions are for the birds. At a minimum they require us to be able to predict a few things about the coming year, and if we’ve learned anything in the past two years it’s that predicting the future is a fool’s game.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: 2022 will remake or break our democracy

  • By CRAIG HOLMAN InsideSources.com

Across the nation, civic groups, faith leaders and alarmed citizens are staging hundreds of candlelight vigils and marches in support of voting rights and contacting Congress to mark one year since the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Manchin stood with his people in killing Biden's bill

  • By NOLAN FINLEY Detroit News

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is a political hero today not just because he’s standing in the way of his party’s reckless and overreaching spending bill, although that certainly is an admirable service to the country, but also because he stood up for the people of his state.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Villains made 2021 worse and heroes made it better

  • By REBEKAH ENTRALGO InsideSources.com

Nearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about, too.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Democrats should blame themselves, not Manchin

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.