Editor,

A few Saturdays ago I decided to try out a restaurant in Meadville.

COLUMN: Does October spending provide gauge on inflation?

  • By MICHAEL R. STRAIN Bloomberg Opinion

The robust pace of U.S. consumer spending looks at first glance like evidence that inflation isn’t hurting a resilient U.S. economy. And that’s how the government report on strong October retail sales growth has widely been interpreted.

EDITORIAL: China is likely charged up about electric cars

As the U.S. tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric car usage more feasible, policymakers must ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky trade-off: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy.

COLUMN: There's much for which we all can be grateful

I have steadfastly avoided arguments about the historical basis of today’s holiday. No version of the first Thanksgiving is made better by the human impulse to flatten complicated human beings into two dimensional good guys and bad guys.

EDITORIAL: Finally, Alex Jones is held to account

In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications …

EDITORIAL: The U.S. should be realistic about missile defense

The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s should keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.

COLUMN: Minimum wages don’t create jobs

  • By RYAN YOUNG InsideSources.com

There are more than 10 million job openings in America right now. The worker shortage is contributing to goods shortages, rising prices and supply network problems.