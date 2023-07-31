Congressional Republicans are in a struggle with the White House to rein in federal spending after the U.S. national debt ballooned past $32 trillion after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 Farm Bill is an excellent place to start. There’s plenty to cut.
The U.S. Supreme Court just acted to get rid of decades-long practices at colleges and universities that have been an illegal, unconstitutional, unprincipled means of discriminating against qualified applicants wanting entry as students.
I would not ordinarily talk this way. I just want to make the point that we can say with absolute certainty that if Donald Trump were president and we had the exact economy we now have, we know he would proclaim it to be the “greatest economy ever.”
The COVID-19 pandemic created a new classification for “haves” and “have-nots” regarding economic and educational opportunities, access to medical care and more — those who have broadband internet access and those who don’t.
There were good reasons to avoid products with the artificial sweetener aspartame even before the World Health Organization classified it as a “possible carcinogen” last month. But now diet soda drinkers might really want to put down the can.
The “nation’s doctor” is on a campaign to combat what he calls an epidemic of loneliness and isolation taking its toll on roughly half the people in the U.S. His call to action to “mend the social fabric of our nation” deserves broad support, from government, professionals and institutions —…
To some, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the most junior justice on U.S. Supreme Court, has been a reliable vote for the liberal coalition; others contend she’s a swing vote with a tendency to surprise her fans by joining the court’s conservatives.
Democrats are struggling with the consequences of their decision to reorder the party’s presidential nomination calendar next year. Truth is, their worries are mainly symptoms of the fact that the party is on its way to renominating a president who hasn’t been popular for the last two years.
The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court would have done away with as much as $20,000 per borrower. And that was the second blow to borrowers in recent weeks. The first was when U.S. House Republicans used the deal to raise the n…
Picture a Republican administration “engaging” with social media companies to “recommend” they delete or slow the spread of posts discussing voter suppression. Why? Because the White House’s experts have “debunked” most of the claims, and the rest, even if not “provably false,” nevertheless …