Editor,
When I was a little girl, my mother would give me activity books for Christmas and my birthday. They were full of puzzles, mazes, coloring pages, fun facts and short stories. She knew how much I enjoyed doing those activities.
The American Psychological Association has issued its first advisory on social media use in adolescence. What’s most striking in its data-based recommendations is how little we really know about how these apps affect our kids.
Gender and sexual orientation occupy a disproportionate amount of political space these days because they have become wedge issues.
At first glance, almost exactly one month later, you might have thought President Joe Biden’s border crisis cabinet chiefs were belatedly, but finally, unveiling their master plan.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has a solid track record in the desperate struggle against the raging opioid epidemic.
Pennsylvania’s 2018 Clean Slate law has helped over 1 million people get a fresh start by sealing their criminal records a decade after a low-level offense. The state should bring the benefits of a second chance to thousands more Pennsylvanians, by expanding the range of offenses the law covers.
I think I’m a fairly gentle person, even tempered and calm. Except when a bat gets into my house.
At a time when the Biden administration is trying to reverse Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and manage a U.S.-China relationship stuck in the doldrums, America’s vast, lethal counterterrorism machine continues to be in high gear.
Anyone familiar with America’s labor history knows there are good reasons for the strict child-labor laws in place across the U.S.
One of Joe Biden’s greatest failings as president of the United States has been to facilitate several times more illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border than former President Donald Trump did.
Gun rights absolutists reflexively oppose any gun-safety proposals. But gun-safety bills that the state House Judiciary Committee recently passed demonstrate the government can recognize the right to bear arms while requiring gun owners to be responsible.
In the good old days, we used to think in a democracy, we should have a level playing field. This meant candidates made their case to the voters and did their best to get supporters out to vote. Elections were hard-fought and often nasty, but the idea was the person who could get the most vo…
Corporations are putting their political agendas before their customers, employees and shareholders. Political considerations aimed at pleasing the mythical “stakeholder” drive some of the most significant decisions companies make.
If you’re anything like me, you’ve done your best to blot out the COVID-19 era from your memory.
The house always wins, as the saying goes, but gambling has generated plenty of other winners in Pennsylvania, too.
Five Democratic legislators have proposed changing the state income tax to make it less regressive, but it has scant chance of passage in the divided Legislature.
The Twitterverse went through another big controversy, but even if you care less than nothing about Twitter, stay with me because there’s a lesson here for the non-Tweet world.
The state House of Representatives has done something that seems like a throwback to a quaint time we can barely remember.
“Die with memories, not dreams.”
Since mind reading has only existed in the realms of fantasy and fiction, it’s fair to apply the phrase to a system that uses brain scan data to decipher stories that a person has read, heard, or even just imagined.
One of the most pernicious sources of plastic waste will never be welcome in our blue recycling bins because, well, they are supposed to last.
Sometimes, fewer people to do the job might mean more work for the employees but a lower bottom line for the payroll.
Staying at one church for the sake of tradition is not always the wisest choice. Discernment is crucial to maintain spiritual and emotional health.
Colin Allred, a former NFL player now in his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, plans to give up a safe Texas seat to take on Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
U.S. regulators are on a collision course with crypto. Sometime soon, many issuers and intermediaries could be forced out of business or at least out of the country.
In last year’s elections, more than 4.6 million Americans found themselves unable to vote due to a felony conviction. No other country bars so many people from voting because of their history with the criminal legal system.
Those well-steeped in our nation’s history long ago learned the inspiring story of how President George Washington delivered his stirring Gettysburg Address, a four-hour oration, in an effort to revive hope among Americans struggling during the Great Depression of the 1920s.
Editor,
Most older people understand, by experience, the adage that “old age doesn’t come alone.” And, as people live longer, old age often comes with a legal guardian.
Drug companies see a chance to hurt 340B, a program they once championed.