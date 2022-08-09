Editor,

This is in regard to the July 21 letter to the editor by Gary Leyda, chaplain of American Legion Post 368 in Titusville.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State high court must be held to account

The Pennsylvania Constitution gives the state Supreme Court vast power over every aspect of Pennsylvania’s courts, endowing it with “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: How worried should you be about omicron BA.5?

  • By FAYE FLAM Bloomberg Opinion

The ways we think about the COVID-19 pandemic have evolved with the virus: In 2020, it was a potentially deadly threat we could avoid by being careful; in 2021, it was something that was likely to infect everyone eventually; and now, it’s becoming seen as a persistent health hazard that can …

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Uvalde report reveals systemic failures

Between the nearly 80-page report the Texas House’s investigative committee released and the latest bodycam video Uvalde’s mayor made public, the fullest account we have yet of that fateful day at Robb Elementary School is nothing short of horrific.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: President fails and Iran awaits nuclear weaponry

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

OK, it’s happened, Iran says it can quickly build an atomic bomb if it wants, and thank you oh, so much former President Barack Obama for facilitating this achievement with a progressively inane deal throwing sanctions out the window while autocratically skipping a constitutionally required …

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State's new election rules worsen the matter

The state’s new budget calls for $45 million to help counties run their elections. That’s good. But the rules of the “election integrity grant program” that counties must accept to receive the money are ineffective and counterproductive.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Curtailing EPA adds to court's bad rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court has been on a tear with recent bad rulings. It wasn’t enough that the conservative majority upended a half-century of precedent by ending the constitutional right to abortion. It also expanded gun rights despite the ongoing trauma of mass shootings and gun violence.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Florida law could hamper free speech on campus

College isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. Compared with a decade or two ago, it’s way more expensive and students are shunning liberal arts in favor of majors with more immediate and obvious relevance to jobs such as engineering or environmental science.