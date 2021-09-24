Editor,
This is in regard to the Sept. 7 letter to the editor — “COVID-19, Afghanistan are politically motivated issues” — by Dorothy Knight Burchett.
In May 2015, Donald Trump told an interviewer “I tell it like it is.” Over the next months and years that boast would find a lot of takers.
In the final days of Donald Trump’s administration, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered unusual instructions to senior military officials.
The ongoing opioid addiction crisis across Pennsylvania began with excessive distribution of a new generation of effective opioid painkillers, such as OxyContin.
It’s easy to forget, or even fail to grasp in the first place, just how much our region has changed in a relatively short period of time.
Anxious Afghans and credulous Biden administration officials had been trying to take comfort in reports that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would head the Taliban’s new government in Kabul.
We have just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and we owe a sincere thanks to all the men and women who prevented another 9/11.
Folks always say there’s an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” for everything. I think I’m starting to believe them.
Whether you are religious believer or an atheist, it’s galling to realize that some people are feigning religious objections to COVID-19 vaccines to avoid compliance with mandates.
Do you ever feel like figuring out what to eat is harder than doing your own taxes?
Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, and with good reason.
Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution.
The timorous chief executive of Pennsylvania has decided to step into the fray and do what should have been done weeks ago: mandate masks in K-12 schools and child care centers.
Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic.
Bullying remembers one of the great unconquered challenges of schools, which is not surprising because bullying remains one of the great unconquered challenges of our society as a whole.
Constitution Day, which will be celebrated Friday, honors our founding charter, as amended.
In the period leading up to the Constitution’s bicentennial, the late constitutional scholar Walter Berns was asked to give an address on the Constitution in a Latin American country.
The Surfside memorial wall has been taken down.
President Joe Biden continues to live in an alternate universe in regard to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden’s defense of his choice to leave Afghanistan gets more vehement with each speech he delivers.
I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.
Larry Elder keeps telling people he’s not the black face of white supremacy.
How does a local tradition get launched? Sometimes it just takes one person.
It’s one of the smartest moves by state government in a long time.
Former President Donald Trump inspired pandemic skepticism, and now the skeptics are rejecting his appeal to get vaccinated.
Driving home after our first day of co-op schooling, I felt overwhelmingly grateful.
When President Joe Biden arrived in the White House, he proclaimed grand ambitions for U.S. foreign policy.
