Editor,

This is in regard to the Sept. 7 letter to the editor — “COVID-19, Afghanistan are politically motivated issues” — by Dorothy Knight Burchett.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: California will be fine if Elder becomes governor

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.