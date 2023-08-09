Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.