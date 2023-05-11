During the primary election on Tuesday, the citizens of Clarion County will vote to fill important positions at the Clarion County Courthouse. We deserve well-informed and experienced people who place our community’s interest over their self-interest. People we can depend on to be honest and trustworthy because they earned that reputation.
Legislation proposed by two State House Democrats would create a Pennsylvania Youth Service Corps, providing jobs to clean up the environment and undertake other public service. It merits approval by the state House and Senate.
Our nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court — should live by the highest ethical standards. Right now, no transparent code of conduct governs its nine members like there is for all other federal judges — one that requires judges to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety…
Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court imply no ethics rules or guidelines exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.
As states look to generate more revenue in an inflationary economy, along with the risk of a recession, progressive governors like J.B. Pritzker, of Illinois, who advocate for progressive income taxes also support one of the most regressive taxes: lotteries.
These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: About 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.
A large number of students are facing an unpleasant possibility: They could be asked to repeat a grade due to low test scores.Some states want to scrap rules that keep unprepared students back a grade for a year. That would be a mistake. Rather than lowering academic expectations by allowing…
It’s not a surprise when prominent politicians focus their energies on rabble-rousing culture war battles instead of doing the hard stuff of governing, but we are still compelled to point out when congressional leaders mislead their constituents.
Pennsylvania lawmakers regularly give away the store to wealthy interests. The theory is that it’s necessary to compete with neighboring states for development that benefits everyone through economic activity and job creation.
Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served Illinois’ 11th Congressional District and later the 16th from 2011 to early this year, is one of the Republican Party’s most significant truth tellers. He is now a political commentator.
In Virginia’s Hampton Roads, a place steeped in American history and proud of its rich military tradition, patriotism and a commitment to the national character are points of pride. But recent polling suggests the region could be an outlier compared with the rest of the country.
I’m not surprised that Fox News settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit, though like everyone else I’m taken aback by the amount. My suspicion is that the decision to drop the defense stemmed less from a fear of the jury verdict — which might have been much lower — than from the reputational…
The arrest of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard for allegedly leaking classified intelligence material is a startling twist in a case that has damaged relations with allies, exposed concerns about the war in Ukraine, and provided other countries with valuable infor…
At long last, President Joe Biden has made it official that he is running for reelection in what he portrayed as “a generational moment for Americans across the country to stand up and fight for our democracy and freedoms.”