Editor,
Guns will not stop the collapse of U.S. democracy.
Guns will not stop the collapse of U.S. democracy.
Paid leave has emerged from the pandemic as a popular policy, frequently invoked as one route to move America forward from COVID-19 and its brutal impact on the workforce nationwide.
Access to insulin can be a matter of life or death for those with diabetes, a disease with which more than 37 million Americans live. But the drug’s soaring price can put it out of reach.
I recently spoke with a physician colleague in another city about how we would adjust our personal behaviors as COVID-19 cases rise once again, and we disagreed on many of the issues discussed.
So many politicians in our country — mostly, but not all, Republicans — show cruel indifference to many other forces besides gun violence that hurt children, including poverty and the climate crisis.
Democrats have presumably noticed their prospects in November’s elections aren’t good — but you wouldn’t know it from the way they’re talking to voters.
Pennsylvania needs to find a solution to funding its state and state-related universities and addressing the daunting student loan debt students receive with their diplomas.
It was a busy year in 1956.
Recently, in an unscripted moment, President Joe Biden bluntly warned if China were to invade Taiwan, the U.S. would come to the island’s defense.
While Congress continues to dither about reigning in tech companies’ profiteering on users’ data, states must pass a consumer data privacy law.
It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.
When it comes to making health decisions, there are a lot of people bucking for seats at the table.
The bad news for President Joe Biden is that his popularity has fallen — into dead last place.
Doug Mastriano benefited from a crowded field in winning the Republican nomination for governor and now has a chance to defeat Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro in the general election.
A rebate proposal by the Democratic candidate for governor leaves too many families behind.
There has never been a black speaker of the House.
Some ceremonies are not what we set them up to be.
It should go without saying that a state-related agency should be subject to the same demands as other state organizations.
Pennsylvania has surmounted the first of its two springtime hurdles, the primary election’s nomination process. Strict attention must now shift to the other hurdle — passing a 2022-23 state budget.
The oil market is screaming at consumers to rein in their use of fuel.
John Fetterman — the hulking, tattooed, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania — constitutes Democrats’ best hope to steal a Senate seat from Republicans this fall. And while few politicians can match his style, or could pull it off, Democrats can learn a lot from his approach.
In the candidates who will represent their parties in November, and in those who came close, there is a new political culture taking root in the commonwealth — a nationalized one that’s replacing Pennsylvania’s distinctive one.
In the aftermath of a tragedy like the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, when emotions and egos are running high, few of us have much wisdom to offer.
As of right now, in the entire country, there is just a single federally funded study on preventing gun violence in America’s schools. It started in September.
For years, the anti-abortion movement has generally tolerated exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or when the health or life of the woman was at risk from pregnancy. It was neutral territory in the debate, a recognition of the complexity of real-life circumstances.
Tonight, South Park gets back to the business of hosting concerts as the Franklin Silver Cornet Band kicks of its 166th anniversary season.
Sixteen-thousand botched mail-in votes in Lancaster County could determine the outcome of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
