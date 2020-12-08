Editor,
I cannot help but to laugh at the calls from the Biden side for us all to "unite." Well in excess of 70 million of us are disgraced at how our president has been treated over the last four years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
I cannot help but to laugh at the calls from the Biden side for us all to "unite." Well in excess of 70 million of us are disgraced at how our president has been treated over the last four years.
Moving Sale @ 407 Englewood Ave., Oil City - Sat. Dec. 12…
OLDER Amish man will do remodeling jobs (large or small).…
Wanted 250 or 292 Chevy I6 engine. Running cond. 437-9308
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Apples - Jona gold, Motsu, potatoes, cabbage. Baughman’s …
Thank you to two men at Oil City post office in regards t…
The Family of Donald Copeland express our Thank You to al…
Lost female dog on Linden Ave in O.C. She is a mixed bree…