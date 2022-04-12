Editor,

I have a reason to thank President Joe Biden. He gives a lot of material to write about.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: How safe is COVID-19 shot for young children?

  • By CORY FRANKLIN and robert Weinstein Chicago Tribune

Should children ages 5 to 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine? This is a difficult question without an easy answer, something you wouldn’t know from the strident opinions of politicians and health experts.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: DeSantis is no Trump clone, just a Republican

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, it’s already obvious what one of the main Democratic lines of attack will be: He’s just like Donald Trump, only worse.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Biden slipped, but right about Putin

President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw last month movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Transkids should not be political pawns

It’s an election year, which means it’s time for naked political ploys to woo voters. Republicans in Idaho and Texas have plumbed new depths to pander to conservative voters by trying to stop medical treatment that helps transitioning transgender minors even if parents, doctors and therapist…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Eliminate interest to help ease student debt crisis

  • By ABDUL-MALIK RYAN Progressive Perspectives

President Joe Biden has canceled more than $15 billion in student loans for 675,000 borrowers, more than any other U.S. president. Still, this amounts to only about 1% of the $1.75 trillion of currently outstanding student debt.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Arab states' support of Russia is a slap to the U.S.

Back in 1990, when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein blasted through Kuwait and threatened to continue his rampage down the Arabian Peninsula, Gulf Arab oil leaders were apoplectic with fear and outrage over the violation of a sovereign state’s territory. They jetted to the U.S. to offer despera…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Blind to race or blind to racism? Colleges must answer

  • By JAMES ROSEN InsideSources.com

By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Despite Biden's words, nuclear war is a concern

  • By JOHN KEILMAN Chicago Tribune

I was in middle school the last time I contemplated dying in a nuclear fireball. It was 1983, and I had just seen “The Day After,” a TV movie that depicted a fictional but horrifying U.S.-Soviet war.