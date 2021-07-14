Editor,
As an avid reader of the newspaper, I was shocked and thoroughly upset at the article in July 9 edition in which one of the headlines read: "How many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?"
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
As an avid reader of the newspaper, I was shocked and thoroughly upset at the article in July 9 edition in which one of the headlines read: "How many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?"
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan - the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.
For Pennsylvania school districts, summer presents a major challenge on the health front related to, but also different from, what they contemplated during the darkest months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Wednesday, July 14, the 195th day of 2021. There are 170 days left in the year.
"Success is a collection of problems solved."
We now have a debate over charging drivers a fee or tax that is based on vehicle miles traveled (VMT), something the Biden administration has rejected.
The middle-of-the-night assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose at his home near Port-au-Prince is a shocking and brutal act that will be felt far beyond the island nation.
Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year.
"A ship is safe in harbor, but that's not what ships are for."
The latest cyberattack, apparently emanating from Russia again, has hit at least 20 software firms; affecting at least 1,000 businesses.
If you're looking for silver linings in this pandemic-damaged economy, here's one: the American entrepreneurial spirit seems to have been uncovered by COVID-19.
Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year.
"One sees great things from the valley, and only small things from the peak."
Today is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year.
"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground."
For beginners, China is a thief, the equivalent of someone stealing something more than $4,000 from every four-person household in America every year, a total of $500 billion.
The founding of the Chinese Communist Party was July 23, 1921, aided by Russian Bolshevik agents, but Mao would later set the date as July 1 - and so, like everything the Politburo decrees, that became the reality.
It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…
Today is Thursday, July 8, the 189th day of 2021. There are 176 days left in the year.
I am a big believer in the 5% rule.
"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."
I was recently motivated to write about an insight into the concept of political "centrism," as it relates to politics in the Middle East, the United States or anywhere.
The Supreme Court got it right when, in a recent 8-1 ruling, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn't be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat "f--- cheer" after she didn't make varsity.
Today is Wednesday, July 7, the 188th day of 2021. There are 177 days left in the year.
"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of place if you look at it right."
2 BR Apts. & 3 BR townhouse available @ Pinoak Villag…
Clarion: 416 Elss St. Multi-Family Yard Sale. Thurs - Sat…
The Franklin Area School District is currently accepting …
Baughman’s Market - Cherries, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Found med size black/tan dog on South 5th Ave, near old C…
MEETING 2CHANGE The Keystone School District Board of Dir…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…