Editor,

I often hear local complaints about President Joe Biden’s failures, even though the stock market is nearing an all-time high and unemployment is near an all-time low.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Take comfort in having lower gas prices

Seemingly little noticed in this season of record temperatures is a bit of good news:Has anyone observed what they’re paying for a gallon of gasoline at the local service station? Here’s a hint: It’s a lot less than last summer.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The indictments against Trump fit the crimes

  • By LISA GILBERT InsideSources.com

Donald J. Trump is the first former president in our nation’s history to be indicted. He also is the first former president to be indicted twice. Last week, he became the first former president to be indicted a third time — in this case, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Are some elected officials principled or egotistical?

  • By MEGAN RAWLINS WOODS The Fulcrum

As I watched the debt ceiling standoff between Republican lawmakers and President Joe Biden over the last several months, I returned to a question I have been contemplating for several years: What is the difference between taking a principled stand on an issue and being a stubborn, egotistic…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Does it really matter who gets into Harvard?

  • By ALLISON SCHRAGER Bloomberg Opinion

Too many Americans — and too many American economists in particular — have an unhealthy obsession with the 1%: how much money they make, how much wealth they have, how they got there, how to join their ranks, and so on.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Far left's hostility toward Israel rises to surface

President Joe Biden last month met with the Israeli president at the White House in an effort to bolster relations between the two longtime and vital allies. But the White House must do more to tamp down the anti-Israeli sentiment that frequently bubbles up in the party’s far-left progressive wing.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Cut pork from the farm bill

  • By BENJAMIN POWELL InsideSources.com

Congressional Republicans are in a struggle with the White House to rein in federal spending after the U.S. national debt ballooned past $32 trillion after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 Farm Bill is an excellent place to start. There’s plenty to cut.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The farm bill is about more than farmers

  • By LILY ROBERTS InsideSources.com

Each time Congress debates its priorities for the farm bill every five years, as it is doing this year, it faces legislation that profoundly affects the economic well-being of Americans nationwide.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Biden has given us the greatest economy, ever

  • By DEAN BAKER InsideSources.com

I would not ordinarily talk this way. I just want to make the point that we can say with absolute certainty that if Donald Trump were president and we had the exact economy we now have, we know he would proclaim it to be the “greatest economy ever.”

Opinion

COLUMN: Farm bill could benefit rural areas and taxpayers

  • By JOSHUA SEWELL Taxpayers for Common Sense

America’s consumers want affordable food bills. Our country’s agricultural producers want dependable and stable markets. And American taxpayers want the federal government to cut wasteful spending.