Editor,
For individuals who delight in labeling others as “fascists,” I am amazed at the many leftists lauding the alarming spectacle of President Joe Biden’s recent anti-MAGA speech.
What is fair? That is the question of the hour, as politicians and everyday Americans on both sides of the aisle debate the pros and cons of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt.
In my global travels over the last year, I’ve heard my share of vote-buying stories.
The terror that mainstream conservative Republican politicians have felt over the threat of being called insufficiently conservative — of being tagged as Republicans in Name Only — has made governing difficult for them since the 1990s.
President Joe Biden’s administration is accelerating distribution of 1.8 million monkeypox vaccines, but it can’t hide the government’s missteps in responding to this crisis.
It’s been said that admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery.
It’s hard to overstate the significance of California’s plan to end the sale of new gas-powered cars.
We need more electric vehicle charging stations now, before we really need them.
The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.
This weekend features one of the unique events in Venango County, the Oil Valley Film Festival.
Money makes elections go around.
With the long-awaited announcement forgiving debts of certain student borrowers, President Joe Biden hopes to give Democrats a boost in the midterm elections.
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2022. There are 116 days left in the year.
Four years ago I decided I needed to host a pop-up grammar-advice stand. The plan was simple: I’d sit on the streets of New York City and help people with their questions.
In Pennsylvania, orange could be the new gold.
“Out in Harrisburg, it’s fairly common,” said state Rep. Tim O’Neal of swanky, invitation-only, off-the-books gatherings of lobbyists and legislators.
Pennsylvania led the nation in 1988 when it adopted a new law that vastly accelerated waste recycling, and there is little doubt that the law has kept millions of tons of reusable materials out of landfills.
We were fortunate this summer to be able to drive across the entire country. We visited my daughter, son-in-law and grandsons on the West Coast and also swung through Maine.
A group of Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers announced a bill this month that would require price transparency from health care providers.
When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going-to-school thing seems more real.
The joy of driving past the gas station — every gas station — belongs for now to only about 30,000 Pennsylvanians who own electric vehicles.
