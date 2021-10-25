Editor,

Earlier this month, someone wrote a letter to the editor stating they were glad the war in Afghanistan is over and many were airlifted out of that country — some of many great accomplishments by President Joe Biden. Many people share this viewpoint.

COLUMN: Postal banking would close racial wealth gap

  • By NICOLE NDUMELE InsideSources.com

The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a postal banking pilot program that allows customers to cash payroll and business checks up to $500 in four cities: Washington, Baltimore, the Bronx and Falls Church, Virginia.

COLUMN: Postal banking is harmful and unnecessary

  • By PAUL STEIDLER InsideSources.com

On Oct. 4, three days after the U.S. Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing.

COLUMN: There is no peace when there is no free speech

  • By CLARA FERREIRA MARQUES Bloomberg Opinion

A Nobel Peace Prize doesn’t solve thorny political problems. It didn’t draw a line under apartheid when South African activist Albert Luthuli won it in 1960, or bring freedom to the Soviet Union when physicist and human rights campaigner Andrei Sakharov did in 1975.

EDITORIAL: Centrist approach would reconnect America

The post-census redistricting process around the country presents an important test for centrists to either live up to fundamental ideals, such as fairness and choosing what’s best for the country, or go for the jugular the way the extremists in both parties do.

COLUMN: Facebook’s algorithms are in need of repair

  • By CATHY O’NEIL Bloomberg Opinion

Congressional testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen drove home an important message: Facebook is actively harming millions, perhaps billions, of users around the world with a host of algorithms designed to boost engagement and advertising revenue.

EDITORIAL: Debt ceiling risks financial ruin

Though lawmakers struck a short-term deal as the Oct. 18 default date that would have led to a government shutdown loomed, the bickering is likely to restart as the Dec. 3 deadline approaches.

COLUMN: U.S. election coups? Really? Let’s all take a deep breath

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to admit the shocking truth about 2020: The U.S. election system performed well. Americans went through a pandemic and had to change voting procedures in response to it, with all the partisan controversy that entailed. Both parties made irresponsible st…

COLUMN: It’s time Biden started making good on his big climate change promises

  • By JOHN HORNING Los Angeles Times

Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of dom…

EDITORIAL: U.S. needs to end coastal drilling

The Orange County, California, coastline has become the latest casualty of the nation’s unhealthy dependence on oil. In one of the biggest California spills in decades, a pipeline connected to an offshoot oil platform off the coast of Huntington Beach released at least 126,000 gallons of cru…

COLUMN: Put students before profits

  • By CAROL CORBETT BURRIS InsideSources.com

Today, more than 1,100 charter schools are run by for-profit corporations. Whether those corporations are large national chains or small local companies running one or two schools, they invest in slick marketing campaigns to get children and tax dollars through the door.

COLUMN: All charter schools are public schools

  • By NINA REES InsideSources.com

Charter schools are always public schools and prioritize the learning needs of every student. As such, we take exception to the term “for-profit” charter schools because it is misleading.