Editor,

Imagine if you can, it's June 6, 1944. You are in a landing craft off the coast of Normandy. Already under fire from German artillery facing an instant death if hit or perhaps the more horrible fate of being pulled under the water if thrown free of the craft.

COLUMN: U.S., Russia engaged in unacknowledged war

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.

COLUMN: Food supply has never been more vulnerable

  • By AMANDA LITTLE, Bloomberg Opinion

After the recent cyberattack against it, the meat industry shouldn't be returning to business as usual - and for the security of our food supply, the Biden administration must ensure it doesn't.

Fetterman should stop flouting flag law

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.

They Said It

"We all have different gifts, so we all have different ways of saying to the world who we are."

They Said It

"Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together."

COLUMN: Ensure progress doesn't stall

  • By SABRINA TERRY and DEDRICK ASANTE-MUHAMMAD, InsideSources.com

On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.

They Said It

"We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude."

EDITORIAL: Climate change requires bold action

  • New York Daily News

During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas …

They Said It

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few mintues, including you."