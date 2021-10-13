Editor,
This is in regard to the Oct. 6 letter to the editor titled “I am confident with where my vote went” by Christine Adams, in which the author was singing the praises of President Joe Biden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
This is in regard to the Oct. 6 letter to the editor titled “I am confident with where my vote went” by Christine Adams, in which the author was singing the praises of President Joe Biden.
University students of yesteryear read the classics. Aristotle, Euclid, Homer and Plato were part of the regular course of study. And students read these challenging texts in their original languages — Greek or Latin.
On a fall day in 1974, I walked into a Russian language course at Hunter College, one of the Manhattan campuses of the public City University of New York system.
Upon his election, President Joe Biden stood before the cameras and promised the American people a time of healing and unity, a renewed order where everyone’s voice deserved to be heard, not trampled and insulted.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to admit the shocking truth about 2020: The U.S. election system performed well. Americans went through a pandemic and had to change voting procedures in response to it, with all the partisan controversy that entailed. Both parties made irresponsible st…
Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of dom…
The Orange County, California, coastline has become the latest casualty of the nation’s unhealthy dependence on oil. In one of the biggest California spills in decades, a pipeline connected to an offshoot oil platform off the coast of Huntington Beach released at least 126,000 gallons of cru…
Before Gov. Tom Corbett appointed John Wetzel as secretary of the state Department of Corrections in 2011, the job primarily was about operations.
While political pundits are focusing on the massive amount of money that is going to be spent on the 2022 midterm elections, money in itself won’t determine the fate of the election and, ultimately, control of both the House and Senate.
Applefest is splendid and wonderful and just generally awesome. But one of its minor side effects is that it reminds us what there is not to like about the visitor economy.
When the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called gun violence a “serious public health threat,” it might have seemed like garden-variety politics. It was anything but.
Today, more than 1,100 charter schools are run by for-profit corporations. Whether those corporations are large national chains or small local companies running one or two schools, they invest in slick marketing campaigns to get children and tax dollars through the door.
Charter schools are always public schools and prioritize the learning needs of every student. As such, we take exception to the term “for-profit” charter schools because it is misleading.
With 86% of major U.S. corporations predicting artificial intelligence will become a “mainstream technology” at their company this year, management-by-algorithm is no longer the stuff of science fiction.
Pennsylvania, Penn’s Woods, still is among the most forested of all states. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 58% of the state’s land is wooded.
Probably no one with understanding or logical suppositions surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s switch to all-electronic tolling subscribed to the notion that the travel entity would not experience challenges in ensuring a superior toll-collection record would be achieved quickly and painlessly.
It is not a defect of a refrigerator that it does not make toast. And it is not a defect of your approach to foreign policy if the autocratic state you invaded is not a democratic state when you withdraw, if your primary goal was not to transform the autocratic state into a democratic state.
A more competent COVID-19 control plan driven by expertise was one of President Joe Biden’s key 2020 campaign promises. But unforced pandemic management errors raise troubling questions about whether reality matches Biden’s rhetoric more than eight months into his tenure.
Numerous studies suggest a connection between excessive use of online platforms (and the devices used to access them) and worrying trends in teenage mental health, including higher rates of depressive symptoms, reduced happiness and an increase in suicidal thoughts.
In the last eight to 10 months, how many conversations have you started with, “Well, last year — no, wait — that was two years ago.”
In 2021, more than 140 historians participated in the C-SPAN evaluation of American presidents. The rankings haven’t changed much in two decades.
Months removed from the presidency, Donald Trump’s legacy is up for debate, even among Republicans. Some even prefer the Bush brand of politics.
President Joe Biden recently launched a full-throated defense of his tax plan built around two points: The rich are cheating and the IRS can’t catch them. As a result, the top 1% has evaded $160 billion in taxes, he said.
On the surface this seems reasonable. If people like credible news, expert opinions and fun videos, these algorithms should identify such high-quality content.
With the Census Bureau finally releasing its population data to the states, they will now begin the process of redrawing political boundaries for local, state and congressional seats.
Partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts has been a uniquely American problem since our founding: As long as we’ve had politicians, they’ve exploited the power to pick their own voters before the voters get to pick them.
In the final days of Donald Trump’s administration, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered unusual instructions to senior military officials.
Food Auction @ Oil City Moose #78 - Oct. 17th, 2pm. Doors…
Hiring Full Time Chef & Part-time Servers, Bartenders…
JANITORIAL position in Clarion area. 2 hours per evening …
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
Fall Apples. Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Gala, Crispens, …
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…
The Family of Donald L. Johnson of Franklin, PA would lik…
5 yr. old Chocolate Lab mix with green collar. Harriot Av…