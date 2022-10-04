Editor,
I want to commend Venango County Commissioners Sam Breene and Mike Dulaney for eliminating the ballot drop box at the Venango County Courthouse Annex. The drop box was an unnecessary cost to the county.
Critics of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star have attacked it from every angle, as ineffective, unnecessary, illegal, or all of the above.
Former President Donald Trump isn’t known as a great strategic thinker. But he sure has a major strategic choice to make right now, and it’s far from clear what the best play is.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham recently introduced a federal proposal to place reasonable limits on abortion.
The proposed federal Respect for Marriage Act would enshrine marriage equality, ensuring the rights of same-sex and interracial couples.
My husband joined the Navy in March 1999, and within 30 months we were engulfed in a war that would last the rest of his military career. When his ship pulled out of New York Harbor on 9/11, I never dreamed that we would still be at war when he retired in November 2020.
Last month, the Department of Justice unsealed a case against an Iranian agent charged with plotting the assassination of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton. In the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, the defendant attempted to pay operatives $300,000 to carry out the assassinatio…
A new Illinois law allows high schools to teach media literacy to students in all subjects. In case skeptics are tempted to portray this as some kind of underground conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, it’s exactly the opposite.
Every organization and community has some assortment of obstacles to navigate in order to join. There’s some base knowledge of “how we do things here” that you need to either have or acquire in a hurry.
A business in Clarion recently asked a customer to leave the store over a difference in opinion about a political statement. Businesses should always leave their political views private and not let it impede sales.
Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion states for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. While Newton was describing this phenomenon in relation to physics, the basic principle also applies to society in general.
There is an excellent argument that the “defund” trope has become so politicized that it now gets in the way of, rather than advances, policy advocacy of any stripe.
By almost any measure, the U.S. remains in the grip of a gun-violence epidemic. Since the beginning of 2022, more than 30,000 Americans have died from firearms an additional 27,000 have been wounded. Among developed economies, the U.S. suffers more gun-related deaths per capita than the next…
Under new boss Chris Licht, the original cable news network is making strides toward reasserting itself as a neutral news source.
Albert Einstein once wrote “It is not enough to teach a man a specialty.” He believed in addition to preparing people to enter the workforce, we all need to acquire a lively feeling for values, a vivid sense of beauty and of the morally good.
For residents of Massachusetts and New York communities who suddenly find themselves hosting migrants from Florida and Texas, the border crisis just got personal.
It was early morning last week when I awoke at my home in West Tisbury — one of six small towns on the island of Martha’s Vineyard — to find deer munching on my shrubs, an early fall chill in the air and the disturbing news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had flown about 50 migrants, mostly f…
Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money.
I am not sure at what point we started sorting people into “absolutely perfect” and “unbearably awful.”
Clarion County senior citizens are being taxed out of their homes.
Yes, there is a border crisis.
For many decades, possessing even a small amount of marijuana could mean big legal trouble.
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled police can pull over drivers with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships.
We recently took the Republican-controlled state Legislature to task for continuing to chew on Act 77 and its aftermath in recent elections like a pack of dogs with a particularly juicy bone.
Nobody has made much fuss about it, but we just sailed part the 25th birthday of Netflix.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has not fully recovered from the serious stroke he suffered in May.
President Joe Biden’s administration is accelerating distribution of 1.8 million monkeypox vaccines, but it can’t hide the government’s missteps in responding to this crisis.