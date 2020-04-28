Editor,
I was thrilled to see the comments by Venango County Commissioner Samuel Breene in the newspaper's April 23 article titled "Commissioners want more say." I voted for the right guy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 4:45 am
Editor,
I was thrilled to see the comments by Venango County Commissioner Samuel Breene in the newspaper's April 23 article titled "Commissioners want more say." I voted for the right guy.