Editor,

So many topics to write about and so little space. I will start with this: I would vote for Wyoming Republican Sen. Elizabeth Cheney if she were running in Pennsylvania, or if she ever decides to run for higher office.

COLUMN: Now it's Democrats painting GOP as too extreme

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

In the 2020 election, Republicans enjoyed substantial success in their efforts to demonize Democrats by labeling many as socialists and assailing those seeking to revamp or defund local police departments.

EDITORIAL: State is right to seal criminal records

Sealing the criminal records of more former offenders is the right move for Pennsylvania.It’s time for state lawmakers to expand a program that would keep the records of formerly incarcerated people out of public view.

COLUMN: What is that dinging, my ACC, LDW, or EKG?

  • By GENE COLLIER Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Three-and-half months I’ve had the new car, enough to have driven it a couple thousand miles, plenty of time and distance, you would think, to have attained some general understanding of how it works.

COLUMN: Reversing Roe will make democracy harder to fix

  • By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as the recently leaked draft opinion suggests, arguments over how to regulate abortion will move from the courts to the legislatures, in Washington and 50 state capitals.

COLUMN:: The abortion debate is really about love v. misery

  • By JAY AMBROSE Tribune News Service

It has been around for a half-century, Roe v. Wade has, and besides this U.S. Supreme Court ruling facilitating something like 62 million abortions, it has generated a vast number of arguments in its defense. One of the most frequent insists that a woman has the irrefutable right to control …

EDITORIAL: Ex-Trump official's book is all about redemption

The Trump administration’s abysmal handling of America’s worst public health crisis in a century was the result of a refusal to accept the reality of that crisis — a refusal that started at the top. That’s the judgment of Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s former Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator.

EDITORIAL: FDA right on moving to extinguish menthol cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning menthol-flavored cigarettes, potentially beginning in 2024. It’s a tragedy that it is taking this long, but it’s never too late to save a life — or in this case, potentially hundreds of thousands of lives.

COLUMN: There’s no evidence that masks work

  • By JOEL M. ZINBERG InsideSources.com

President Joe Biden proclaimed, “Wearing masks is not a political statement, it is a scientific imperative.” He was wrong. There is little evidence supporting generalized use of masks.

EDITORIAL: Stop feeding restaurants free money

After appropriating trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, Congress is angling to pass yet another multi-billion-dollar aid package, this one directed at restaurants and other small businesses that suffered during the pandemic.

COLUMN: Commend Pelosi for words of assurance to Ukraine

  • By TRUDY RUBIN Philadelphia Inquirer

It was a dramatic moment for U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one day after her surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, told the press in Poland on Sunday: “America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is …