I saw the recent letters to the editor regarding St. Stephen and St. Joseph churches in Oil City, and want to share some events in Meadville regarding the Roman Catholic Church.
Compassion is so important if civilization is to rise to the heights most of us wish for, but compassion without wisdom can produce Karl Marx communism.
Pennsylvania’s corporate tax rate is higher than those of 42 of the other 43 states that tax corporate income. At 9.9%, it’s lower only than that of neighboring New Jersey’s 11.5%.
After appropriating trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, Congress is angling to pass yet another multi-billion-dollar aid package, this one directed at restaurants and other small businesses that suffered during the pandemic.
President Joe Biden likes to say that we are locked in a global battle pitting democracy against autocracy.
I want to suggest that there are two simple — but not necessarily easy — things we can all do to make the world a better place.
State Sen. John Yudichak, an independent from Swoyersville, Luzerne County, seems somewhat confused about government transparency.
A bipartisan group of senators reportedly is close to agreement on recommending reforms to a flawed, archaic law regarding election reform.
It was a dramatic moment for U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one day after her surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, told the press in Poland on Sunday: “America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is …
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991, every U.S. president has entered office seeking to improve Washington’s relationship with Russia — and every single one of them has left office years later having failed to accomplish the objective.
Let’s say you’re a voter in Pennsylvania and you like the cut of David McCormick’s jib, or you believe that John Fetterman would be a breath of fresh air in the U.S. Senate.
The leaked draft of a majority Supreme Court decision by Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade means several things.
Pennsylvania is one of the most important states in national politics — even in a year when only state races are on the top of the ticket.
Most home-school mom co-op conversations don’t delve too deeply into politics.
Elon Musk recently made a big purchase. You may have heard.
Nearly 20 years ago, when state Sen. Ed Helfrick was asked why he thought it was appropriate to spend more than $600 of public money every month for his lease of a Mercedes-Benz ML 320, he revealed the fundamental problem when he responded: “I don’t think I should have to drive something les…
Like many regions, Venango County has a big volunteer economy, a huge sector of activities and supports that depend on volunteers who donate hours.
What makes a woman a woman? That’s the question Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
Parents assumed that better times would be ahead once concerns about COVID-19 waned. But they aren’t here yet.
With a final regulation recently published, Pennsylvania has become a leader in the fight to diminish dangerous atmospheric warming.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscored the importance of a national industrial policy that President Joe Biden should embrace in his second year.
As a doctor who works in a pediatric intensive care unit, I take care of a lot of extremely sick children. Typically, when a patient is memorable, it is because they have unusual symptoms or a rare illness or injury.
What does Pennsylvania gain from incarcerating a person with dementia, besides footing the bill for their care?Some people incarcerated in state prisons are as far as one could imagine from being a threat to society.
Context matters. Finding the right time and place matters.
It has been about eight months since an internal Pennsylvania Turnpike report disclosed more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected in 2020 — information that turnpike officials initially concealed from the public.
President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled on Capitol Hill, where Democrats have been unable to overcome Republican opposition in the Senate to pass bills like the Build Back Better Act and voting rights reform.
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.
