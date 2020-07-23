Editor,
It's laughable that appearing on the same front page of the July 18 newspaper where the Venango County commissioners are among county leaders asking people to wear masks, the commissioners are caught on camera not wearing their masks.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 5:59 am
