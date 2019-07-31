Editor,
The front page headline in the July 25 issue of this newspaper - "Mueller: No exoneration for Trump" - was very misleading.
The Mueller commission was given the task of investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and also to determine whether Donald Trump or anyone connected with him colluded with Russia.
The report states that neither Trump nor anyone connected with him colluded with Russia.
Mueller was later tasked by the Democrats with investigating whether the president attempted to obstruct the investigation.
Mueller said, and reiterated at the July 24 meeting with the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, that his commission failed to come to a conclusion that the president was guilty of the crime of obstruction of justice.
When Mueller indicated that he had not exonerated President Trump, he was severely corrected - by a congressman who is an experienced prosecutor - that it was not in Mueller's power to exonerate the president; nor is it ever in the power of a prosecuting attorney to exonerate the accused.
The most the prosecutor can say is that there was no conclusive evidence of a crime, not that the accused is innocent. That the accused is innocent until proven guilty is presumed in American jurisprudence.
The president's statement that he was exonerated is appropriate inasmuch as he was not found guilty, exonerated by the findings, not by the prosecutor.
- E. William Sockey III,
Venus
