Vengeful members of our government are advantaging the holes in our tattered Constitution. The intent of the document was to free the country from inherited royalty. It was never to be a ''period piece.''
The assumptions being that it would be amended; keeping pace with change. The drafting consortium were tracking the same path under another name, having a difficult time freeing themselves from subservience. It took George Washington to remind them that another king wasn't what the 13 colonies needed.
Falling into neglect, it's time for another round of amendments; for a "more perfect union of 50 states." We can't continue to live in the past and leave it to the Supreme Court to obliquely legislate.
Executive privilege is monarchical and has no place in a democracy, and the Supreme Court should be elected ... not appointed.
It was destined to become the king's court. A government conceived as a stool of three legs is only stable when those legs remain independent. Aligned, they have the potential of taking the democracy down.
Nor was the Electoral College anything other than a "yes-but" hesitation and opportunity for a second opinion; not quite sure of illiteracy and a popular vote.
Opulence is the substance of royalty in this democracy. Greediness has bartered the Treasury away, as well as the vote; for the anarchy of wealth. The privilege of living in a democracy was lost when taxes were moved from a patriotic shared thing to do; to a greedy contest of who could glean the most and pay the least.
"United We Stand, Divided We Fall' tolls with the insipid small ideas of tribalism. Party before country is a philosophy that deserves neither. Cabals continue to haunt and the corrosive din reverberates across the globe.
The burning embers of the grand experiment glow, giving totality to mankind's ignorance.
In the end, ink on paper is as binding as the willingness to enforce it. Courage is scarce where it means standing up to the clan.
Welcome to your plutocracy.
- Laurence Botts,
Seneca