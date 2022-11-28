Editor,

The Democrats and their news media are characterizing the midterm elections as a great defeat for Republicans. I must disagree. It was a great victory.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Mastriano accepting defeat should end 2020 drama

It took nearly a week, but state Sen. Doug Mastriano formally conceded the gubernatorial race to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. That should end the fever of election suspicion, and of overwrought fears about the future of democracy, that has gripped many in Pennsylvania and around the country.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Republicans really do have plenty to celebrate

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

On election night, a lot of Republicans bypassed the Champagne for brown-colored liquor, and they’re still feeling surly in the days after. But they shouldn’t wallow in disappointment. There’s plenty of basis for conservative cheer.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Here's the question that matters most after midterms

  • By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion

Democrats performed much better than expected in the midterm elections. I should concede at the outset that I was among those who expected (and hoped, for reasons I’ll come to) that they’d be more firmly rebuked. I also acknowledge this surprise raises a very good question: How did pollsters…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State insists on paying polluters

Pennsylvania has failed to get a piece of the new domestic wave of high-tech, next-generation microchip production, as major producers have broken ground on nearly $100 billion worth of new plants in Arizona, Ohio and upstate New York.

Opinion

Today in History

Today is Monday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year.