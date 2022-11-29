Editor,
I was so depressed about the results of the recent election that I didn’t eat chocolate for five days. Chocolate and life had lost their joy for me.
The apparent return of Benjamin Netanyahu to power in Israel is a gut punch to people concerned about the state of democracy and the rule of law in the world.
Democrats can’t ignore the midterm drubbing they took in Florida, a longtime purple-colored battleground that is now solid red. Without a prompt assessment of what went wrong, the party risks losing the country’s third most populous state for the foreseeable future.
Social media has gotten a bad name in recent years, much of it deserved, as it has played a sizable role in spreading right-wing backwardness and even authoritarianism in much of the world.
Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether an Elon Musk-led Twitter is good for free speech, and much of that debate is happening on Twitter. On the surface, this fact goes a long way to prove the point.
The life expectancy of Americans has dropped for two consecutive years. The first year, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, was consistent with other countries. The second year was not.
It took nearly a week, but state Sen. Doug Mastriano formally conceded the gubernatorial race to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. That should end the fever of election suspicion, and of overwrought fears about the future of democracy, that has gripped many in Pennsylvania and around the country.
It’s clear Republicans did not sweep the nation with the “red wave” of conservative wins like they had hoped. If anything, it was more of a red trickle.
NASA announced last month that its new panel to study Unidentified Aerial Phenomena — i.e., UFOs — was ready to get working.
I like card games a metaphor for life; in particular, the game of bridge.
When Pennsylvania confronts its own problems, stealing great ideas from other states is not a crime — it’s commendable.
This is a golden era of the Democratic Party. You’re not supposed to say that, of course, because acknowledging the obvious betrays a lack of sophistication.
On election night, a lot of Republicans bypassed the Champagne for brown-colored liquor, and they’re still feeling surly in the days after. But they shouldn’t wallow in disappointment. There’s plenty of basis for conservative cheer.
Democrats performed much better than expected in the midterm elections. I should concede at the outset that I was among those who expected (and hoped, for reasons I’ll come to) that they’d be more firmly rebuked. I also acknowledge this surprise raises a very good question: How did pollsters…
Pennsylvania has failed to get a piece of the new domestic wave of high-tech, next-generation microchip production, as major producers have broken ground on nearly $100 billion worth of new plants in Arizona, Ohio and upstate New York.
I oppose the proposed elimination in 2023 of the $160,200 cap on earnings subject to the payroll tax rate of 12.4% paid to Social Security.
Social Security is conservatively financed and managed. It has no borrowing authority and cannot deficit-spend.
Recent data confirms the worst fears: COVID-19 and remote learning took an enormous toll on many students.
It is the week before Thanksgiving, and if you’re a regular reader you know what that means — it’s time to write a letter to one of your heroes.
For weeks and months, the question was out there.
E pluribus unum. “Out of many, one.” So says America’s traditional motto as it appears on our great seal — and has since Congress approved its inclusion in 1782.
In the days leading up to the midterm elections, it was easy to see our political divisions.
Today’s Highlight in History:
Recent social media posts by a conservative political commentator raging about being “wedged between two obese people” on a three-hour flight from New York to Dallas were tasteless.
Today is Monday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year.
DeBence Antique Music World recently acquired a theremin for its collection, which is cool. It’s the weird instrument that makes the spooky noises in old science fiction movies.
Radon could be almost anywhere.
In June, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the 12-month inflation rate of the U.S. Consumer Price Index hit 9.1%.
The decades-old partnership between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia has just been put to the test. It failed with flying colors.
We may be entering a new chapter in the gamification of American politics: election betting.