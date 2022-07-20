Editor,
Our country was founded on our freedom to worship God as we choose. Our Constitution of the USA is the basic law by which the country (all of our states) is governed. Nowhere does it say anyone has a lawful right to kill with malice.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
Our country was founded on our freedom to worship God as we choose. Our Constitution of the USA is the basic law by which the country (all of our states) is governed. Nowhere does it say anyone has a lawful right to kill with malice.
In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.
The fighting in court over abortion is far from over.
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going to school thing seems more real.
With the newest report on the Uvalde, Texas, shooting at Robb Elementary School, we’re reminded of the terrible massacre that is just one of a seemingly endless list.
To hear President Joe Biden, high gasoline prices aren’t his fault. Those looking for someone to blame should direct their anger instead at what he describes as “the companies running gas stations.”
Conservatives are, by and large, thrilled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decisions. It has expanded its conception of gun rights that states have to respect, and ruled states must include religious schools in voucher programs.
America, writes U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in a recent essay in The Atlantic, is in unhealthy denial about what ails it.
Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…
Many might know U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, lost his right eye after he was hit by an improvised explosive device blast in Afghanistan.
While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.
Lying is hard. It’s exhausting.
Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.
By definition, meetings of global leaders are important even if they’re not always consequential.
Conventional wisdom holds America’s democratic norms are withering. It also asserts high voter turnout signifies a healthy democracy.
Democratic President Lyndon Johnson is reported to have said that then-Republican U.S. Rep. Gerald Ford “is so dumb that he can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.”
If President Joe Biden wants to run for re-election, he should say so clearly and soon — and then start acting like it. Alternatively, if the president is not sure he wants to run again, he should take that as a strong sign that he shouldn’t — and then make that announcement soon, too.
Why is it that climate-change deniers are so quick to speak up when the weather is cold and icy, but become as mute as a mime when America is suffering from record heat?
It doesn’t seem like it now, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal roiling the nation, but we could someday look back on June 24, 2022, as the day we started out toward a compromise, even consensus, on abortion.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently confirmed President Joe Biden remains opposed to the idea of court-packing after the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on abortion.
The problem with bringing an end to bullying is that everyone thinks they’re a hero.
Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone and be kind to one another.
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced it will seek a rule forcing Big Tobacco companies to dramatically reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, to render them less addictive and make it easier for smokers to quit.
Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.
Republican state Rep. Natalie Mihalek’s proposed constitutional amendment to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business is simplicity itself: “The Commonwealth shall not manufacture or sell, at wholesale or retail, liquor.”
President Joe Biden has a politically risky itinerary for his scheduled trip to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia in mid-July. The question is, why he is doing this?
In a remarkable reversal of tradition, some Republicans have proposed a generous, broad-based federal benefit that Democrats are likely to oppose because it soaks the rich — their rich.
2009 Truck Dodge RAM 1500 SLT 73,000 miles, new tires, $6…
One (1) Full-time or Part-time School Police Officer Posi…
Sitter / companion for senior female - 8-10 hours on 08-0…
Temporary Spanish Certified Teacher (for maternity vacanc…
The Lakeview School District is accepting applications fo…
-Petersheim’s-
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…