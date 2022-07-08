Editor,
I offer my congratulations to Trump supporters. They finally accomplished the task they sold their souls to achieve.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 4:29 am
It doesn’t seem like it now, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal roiling the nation, but we could someday look back on June 24, 2022, as the day we started out toward a compromise, even consensus, on abortion.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently confirmed President Joe Biden remains opposed to the idea of court-packing after the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on abortion.
The problem with bringing an end to bullying is that everyone thinks they’re a hero.
Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone and be kind to one another.
The intersection of sports and politics is occasionally fraught with controversy.
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced it will seek a rule forcing Big Tobacco companies to dramatically reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, to render them less addictive and make it easier for smokers to quit.
Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.
Republican state Rep. Natalie Mihalek’s proposed constitutional amendment to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business is simplicity itself: “The Commonwealth shall not manufacture or sell, at wholesale or retail, liquor.”
President Joe Biden has a politically risky itinerary for his scheduled trip to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia in mid-July. The question is, why he is doing this?
In a remarkable reversal of tradition, some Republicans have proposed a generous, broad-based federal benefit that Democrats are likely to oppose because it soaks the rich — their rich.
School districts should make their own decisions about students and cellphones
The Fourth of July is always a great time to reflect on the reality of how this country got started out.
Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold onto power.
From the outset, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has been marred by political motives and malfeasance, making it unlikely that the vast majority of Americans will have confidence in the committee’s ultimate findings.
The arrest of an armed man outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh marks a significant milestone in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The day after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline leaders about the massive number of recent flight disruptions and cancellations, his own flight was canceled.
President Joe Biden’s job approval is lower than Barack Obama’s or Donald Trump’s at this point in their presidencies.
It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …
In our book “100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting,” E.J. Dionne and I make a case for universal voting — that voting should be a required civic duty for every American citizen.
A handful of countries, most notably Australia, impose mandatory voting, with citizens facing fines and punishments if they don’t appear at the polls.
Public art is great.
According to the state of Pennsylvania, an internet connection of 1.5 megabits per second qualifies as “broadband.”
Within hours of the news breaking of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the political and media voices that benefit from keeping us divided were already out in full force.
The gun safety deal that a bipartisan group of senators announced is a meaningful step toward addressing gun violence in America.
They don’t try to communicate, and they don’t respond when we try to communicate with them. They speed away if we get too close. They move faster than anything known in this world and violate the laws of physics.
