Editor,

I offer my congratulations to Trump supporters. They finally accomplished the task they sold their souls to achieve.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: With Roe gone, can we talk about rights, limits?

  • By RYAN J. RUSAK Fort Worth Star-Telegram

It doesn’t seem like it now, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal roiling the nation, but we could someday look back on June 24, 2022, as the day we started out toward a compromise, even consensus, on abortion.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Despite inflation, we still live amid good times

  • By ALLISON SCHRAGER Bloomberg Opinion

Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Hearings reveal Trump’s vast plan to overturn Americans’ votes

  • By WILLIAM ROBERTS and michael Sozan InsideSources.com

Riveting bipartisan congressional hearings have brought the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection to prime time. Compelling evidence shows then-President Donald Trump carried out a widescale conspiracy to overturn the will of American voters and illegitimately hold onto power.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Cheney has lonely battle against extremists

It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …