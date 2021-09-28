Many supporters of our former president have made their positions perfectly clear. Though safe and effective vaccines became available in late 2020, they are willing to sacrifice the health and safety of schoolchildren in an illogical effort to discredit our current president.
President Joe Biden recently launched a full-throated defense of his tax plan built around two points: The rich are cheating and the IRS can’t catch them. As a result, the top 1% has evaded $160 billion in taxes, he said.
Partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts has been a uniquely American problem since our founding: As long as we’ve had politicians, they’ve exploited the power to pick their own voters before the voters get to pick them.
I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.