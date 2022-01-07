Editor,
This is in reference to the Dec. 7 letter to the editor titled “Mar-a-Lago cult influences Republicans,” which was written by Daniel Wilson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
This is in reference to the Dec. 7 letter to the editor titled “Mar-a-Lago cult influences Republicans,” which was written by Daniel Wilson.
Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.
Forget car dealers; Americans are flummoxed by the marketplace for health care.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction last week on five counts of conspiring to recruit girls for her perverted ex-paramour is the closest — for now — we will get to a reckoning in the Jeffrey Epstein case. It may not be everything, but after all these years, it’s a very important moment for the vi…
Merry Christmas! It’s not over yet, and that’s partly related to the mismatch between the Julian and Gregorian calendars.
As omicron cases rise rapidly, there are urgent questions about how aggressively we should respond.
Bravo, Bill de Blasio, the former New York mayor who announced before he left office that the city’s public schools will stop quarantining entire classrooms when one or more students test positive for COVID-19.
The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party.
One of the most critical, yet opaque, decisions that governments make is the redrawing of legislative district lines every 10 years after the U.S. census.
People who think that Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has been mostly malign are always looking for signs that it is fading.
The battle lines over abortion rights have been drawn nationally. During summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to deliver a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, when the justices are expected to affirm a ban on abortions after 15 wee…
Children in western Pennsylvania have an increased risk of developing cancer just because of where they live, as they are being exposed to toxic chemicals, including arsenic, lead and radium, because of wastewater road dumping.
Most leading immunologists predict COVID-19 will someday become an endemic, a persistent but manageable threat on par with seasonal flu, conceivably by the end of 2022.
December is not exactly peak fireworks season, even if one accounts for New Year’s festivities. But it’s a good time to revisit the state’s law on consumer pyrotechnics.
PennDOT’s bid to toll nine interstate bridges, including in Clarion and Jefferson counties, as part of a public-private partnership still has several hurdles to clear.
PennDOT’s bid to toll nine interstate bridges, including in Clarion and Jefferson counties, as part of a public-private partnership still has several hurdles to clear.
New Year’s resolutions are for the birds. At a minimum they require us to be able to predict a few things about the coming year, and if we’ve learned anything in the past two years it’s that predicting the future is a fool’s game.
Across the nation, civic groups, faith leaders and alarmed citizens are staging hundreds of candlelight vigils and marches in support of voting rights and contacting Congress to mark one year since the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol.
This is probably a minority position, but I feel very confident in saying that 2022 will be a very good year for the economy.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is a political hero today not just because he’s standing in the way of his party’s reckless and overreaching spending bill, although that certainly is an admirable service to the country, but also because he stood up for the people of his state.
As of earlier this month, more than 200 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, constituting around 60% of the population.
Many a morning routine starts with a check of a “feed” … the latest news, photos and updates from family and friends. Our brains get an endorphin rush from likes, emoji hearts or posted pics from a child or sister.
The pundits promised 2021 would mark “a return to normal.” What we got was a year filled with agonizing disappointments and stunning victories.
Nearly two years into a global pandemic and a year past a deadly coup attempt, it’s easy to feel worn down by the churn of news. But if you know where to look, there’s also a lot to be hopeful about, too.
The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.
One of the reasons Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew GOP participation from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection was Democrats’ refusal to let Trumpian firebrand Jim Jordan be seated on the committee.
We’re in the home stretch for Christmas. Time to focus your holiday listening.
On the campaign trail in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden posed as hawk on Russia.
Scientists don’t yet know where the new coronavirus strain dubbed omicron first developed, or even whether it was incubated in humans or animals.
A few years ago, it would have drawn jokes and scorn. But given the continuing mystery over what, exactly, U.S. military pilots are seeing in the skies, a congressional proposal to create an “Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office” — an office to investigate what used to be called UFOs —…
Knox Borough is accepting applications for a Full-Time Po…
Knox Borough is seeking a Full-Time Maintenance Applicant…
Nice 2 piece China closet. $100. 814-758-7677
Wanted - Experienced lumber inspector needed near Pleasan…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Helen …
Letters Testamentary have been granted in the Estate of R…