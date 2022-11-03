Editor,
This is in regard to the story titled “Knox donates $20,000 to ambulance service” by Rodney L. Sherman of the Clarion News.
A bill before the state Senate would require Pennsylvania high school students to pass a half-credit financial literacy class. It’s a smart move that Michigan passed in 2018; it’s time to get it done here.
As always, I am delighted we are only a few days away from the end of this election cycle, and I look forward to the two or three days of peace we might enjoy before the 2024 election season ramps up.
Another recession appears to be brewing, as central banks and policymakers grapple with persistent inflation.
You don’t generally think of the old fishing hole as a place to cheat, and it’s unusual to see any cheater get indicted, but it recently happened when authorities charged two fishermen in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in Ohio.
Like many of his counterparts, Penn State head football coach James Franklin is the highest-paid employee of a public institution in his state.
I hate discouraging news, but how do you avoid it. Even when you look at higher education, you have to lower your gaze.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June and took away a constitutional right to an abortion that had been in place for nearly half a century, the justices in the majority said abortion laws should be left up to the states.
“It’s much easier to be critical than correct,” wrote former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disrelli.
The upcoming election is vitally important for the future of our country.
There is a difference between votes and money.
A political party has a problem when voters think it has the wrong answers to their most important questions. It has a bigger problem when voters think it isn’t even focusing on those questions.
I have been a part of the United Methodist Church most of my life. District Youth Council, choir director, annual conference delegate. So it’s a bit anxiety-provoking to witness the church’s internal struggles as the culture wars take a seat in our local pews.
Throughout its history, Pennsylvania uniquely has been endowed with visionaries, from religious freedom advocate William Penn, to Benjamin Franklin and his fellow Founders who launched the American democratic experiment in Philadelphia, to environmentalist Maurice K. Goddard.
Sometimes, it’s the quieter political issues that have more to say.
There has been an obsession with inflation by the media for the last year and a half, reporting that this is the only economic issue that matters to people. In the real world, people have other things to worry about, like jobs.
President Joe Biden is spending several hundred billion dollars to cancel the debts of millions of college students. This big outlay will probably bolster his standing among graduates in the up-to-$125,000-a-year salary range who populate the deep-blue voting grounds of urban America.
As Pennsylvania lawmakers return to Harrisburg, state residents might be interested to know how some of those legislators spent their unduly long summer vacations.
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent boosters, which are now available to many age groups, offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Is the nation ready for yet another COVID-19 vaccine shot?
BY LEONARD JASON,