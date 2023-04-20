As the citizens of Crawford and Venango counties will attest, the deer population has absolutely exploded over the last several years. One cannot drive down any road or street, in town or out, without seeing a number of deer grazing, staring and, most terrifyingly, running into oncoming traffic.
Throughout modern American history, opponents of the two major parties have sought to shake up the political system by creating so-called third parties to give voters an alternative to the Democrats and Republicans.
Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are leading the push to hold the rail industry more accountable for ensuring the safety not just of the people who work in the industry, but the tens of millions of Americans who live near railroad tracks. Americans are justly upset at what seems an industry oper…
Suppose that over a month or two, prices doubled. Would that be a crisis? Would it be a crisis if the number of people out of work doubled? Or the number of drug overdoses doubled, or car crashes, or burglaries?
The earliest versions of income tax in this country actually came during Colonial times in probably the easiest version of taxation ever. Tax collectors would come to your door, ask if you had any income in the previous year, and compute what you owed them on the spot.
As our country looks ahead to local elections this year, including Pennsylvania’s primary next month, it’s important for us to celebrate the people in communities across the country who are the essential workers of our democracy: poll workers.
Gun politics in the U.S. demonstrates a popular majority does not always get its way. Even though most Americans support stricter gun-safety laws, proposals for major new regulations reliably face impassable obstacles in Congress.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become essential pillars of society today. However, there are many barriers to achieving these goals, and two of the most insidious are benevolent racism and vicarious racism, particularly concerning the diversity viewpoint.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training has become a lucrative industry. Harvard Business Review reported “U.S. companies spend roughly $8 billion a year on DEI training.” No wonder a survey by The Economist suggests the number of people hired for jobs with “diversity” or “inclusion” …
For many young people, college can be tough emotionally and socially as well as academically. In today’s environment, though, things are much worse — dangerously so.By just about any measure, the mental health of today’s college students is in free fall. The situation is dire and demands imm…
A Commonwealth Court judge found what many have long said about the way Pennsylvania pays for K-12 public education: The state’s method of funding schools is unfair and inadequate. Even more egregious, it is unconstitutional.