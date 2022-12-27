Editor,
During deer season, there have been news stories across Pennsylvania about the shortage of deer processors. Local area hunters should consider themselves fortunate that we have deer processors in our area.
Several weeks ago, the artificial intelligence company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a language model software that aspires to the Holy Grail of interaction between humans and their computers: the ability to have a “conversation.”
Pennsylvania’s Child Health Insurance Program is now 30 years old.
In the beginning, God created the heavens, the earth and American higher education. We lived in a bucolic state of nature until an evil serpent, U.S. News & World Report, tempted us to partake of the Tree of Knowledge: namely, college rankings. A fall from grace ensued.
The U.S. job market is humming, with more than 10.7 million openings across the country .
Recently, in a western Pennsylvania treatment clinic, a dozen people, mostly in their 30s and 40s, wait to get a prescription for Suboxone, an effective treatment medication for opioid addiction. On the wall of the waiting room are warnings about counterfeit pills and drugs laced with fentan…
Over thousands of years, viruses and humans have evolved together. The spread of viruses is a basic feature of nature, and it is an immutable fact that controlling nature is difficult, but not always impossible.
Since the start of the pandemic, Congress has provided public school districts with $190 billion in relief funds, roughly triple what the federal government spends on K-12 education in a typical year. This infusion has handed schools an opportunity to start repairing the damage caused by rem…
To have a local teacher on the new governor’s transition team is a very cool thing.
President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel some federal student-loan debts has made a bad system worse.
These are ugly times for former President Donald Trump.
Republican complaints about “ESG investing” have been building in recent years. But they have not always been clear about what they want to do about it besides complain.
A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.
Georgia’s candidates and voters are undoubtedly grateful that this year’s Senate campaign, unlike the last one, was over before the holidays.
Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making progress toward an energy revolution. Recent news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Califo…
On his campaign website, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to “end for-profit detention centers,” asserting tendentiously that “no business should profit from the suffering of desperate people fleeing violence.”
President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.”
Political power plays are wrecking any concept of bipartisan legislative oversight in Harrisburg.
The holiday season brings many things with it, and some of them are beautiful. But there’s also the whole expectations thing.
The state should heed its own advice.
In late September, Judge James Ho, of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, fired an unexpected (and arguably overdue) shot at campus cancel culture.
After the uncontested vote among House Democrats, much of the nation will start getting to know Hakeem Jeffries as the first black American to lead a party conference in Congress. We at the New York Daily News, having followed the Brooklynite for decades, have some insight on, and some advic…
Perhaps the youngest voters in our democracy are beginning to see they can effect change.
The day after the midterm elections, President Joe Biden held a news conference in which he praised the “young people of this nation” for showing up at the polls.
The surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking.
Pennsylvania Republicans craving the governorship after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms were foiled this year by a superior candidate in Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, and by their own primary election system.
Someday, history’s chroniclers will label November 2022 as when America’s political elites and also America’s just plain people of the left, center and right suddenly began trying to see beyond the horizon — urgently hoping to discover their next generation of leaders.
When it comes to the U.S. government, no one is drafted to be vice president. Presidential candidates search for someone who is a complement, providing strengths where there are weaknesses while still having a similar overall direction.
Adjacent essays in the current issue of Foreign Affairs ably depict America’s two primary international competitors.
When President Joe Biden makes a horrible decision, he deserves to be called out just like any other American president.
There’s a “maternal care desert” where women of childbearing age do not have nearby access to obstetric care, birth centers, certified midwives or OB/GYNs.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently marked a turning point in the history of the internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the internet” and is debated by politicians…