Editor,

During deer season, there have been news stories across Pennsylvania about the shortage of deer processors. Local area hunters should consider themselves fortunate that we have deer processors in our area.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: An old English teacher meets up with ChatGPT

  • By JOHN M. CRISP Tribune News Service

Several weeks ago, the artificial intelligence company OpenAI released ChatGPT, a language model software that aspires to the Holy Grail of interaction between humans and their computers: the ability to have a “conversation.”

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Meaningful evaluations of colleges are needed

  • By JONATHAN ZIMMERMAN Chicago Tribune

In the beginning, God created the heavens, the earth and American higher education. We lived in a bucolic state of nature until an evil serpent, U.S. News & World Report, tempted us to partake of the Tree of Knowledge: namely, college rankings. A fall from grace ensued.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Act on opioid addiction before it's too late

Recently, in a western Pennsylvania treatment clinic, a dozen people, mostly in their 30s and 40s, wait to get a prescription for Suboxone, an effective treatment medication for opioid addiction. On the wall of the waiting room are warnings about counterfeit pills and drugs laced with fentan…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Parents must be prudent in respiratory virus season

  • By CORY FRANKLIN and MARY HALL Chicago Tribune

Over thousands of years, viruses and humans have evolved together. The spread of viruses is a basic feature of nature, and it is an immutable fact that controlling nature is difficult, but not always impossible.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Fight vs. learning loss is a losing battle

Since the start of the pandemic, Congress has provided public school districts with $190 billion in relief funds, roughly triple what the federal government spends on K-12 education in a typical year. This infusion has handed schools an opportunity to start repairing the damage caused by rem…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: U.S. must stop loss of skilled immigrants

A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Fusion energy starts to look real

Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making progress toward an energy revolution. Recent news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Califo…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Immigration detention system is driven by profits

  • By SIRINE SHEBAYA InsideSources.com

President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.”

Opinion

EDITORIAL: House Democrats make wise choice with Jeffries

After the uncontested vote among House Democrats, much of the nation will start getting to know Hakeem Jeffries as the first black American to lead a party conference in Congress. We at the New York Daily News, having followed the Brooklynite for decades, have some insight on, and some advic…

Opinion
AP

Mastriano candidacy makes a case for open primaries

  • By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Republicans craving the governorship after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms were foiled this year by a superior candidate in Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, and by their own primary election system.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Will both parties attempt to find new age of leaders?

  • By MARTIN SCHRAM Tribune News Service

Someday, history’s chroniclers will label November 2022 as when America’s political elites and also America’s just plain people of the left, center and right suddenly began trying to see beyond the horizon — urgently hoping to discover their next generation of leaders.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: U.S. Supreme Court could upend the internet

  • By CHRISTOPHER S. YOO Los Angeles Times

The U.S. Supreme Court recently marked a turning point in the history of the internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the internet” and is debated by politicians…