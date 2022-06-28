Editor,

The Democratic leadership is vigorously working to undermine the freedom of the U.S. Supreme Court.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Cheney has lonely battle against extremists

It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: When will costs of war force peace in Ukraine?

  • By CHRISTOPHER BLATTMAN Los Angeles Times

It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.