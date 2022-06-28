Editor,
The Democratic leadership is vigorously working to undermine the freedom of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The arrest of an armed man outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh marks a significant milestone in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The day after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline leaders about the massive number of recent flight disruptions and cancellations, his own flight was canceled.
President Joe Biden’s job approval is lower than Barack Obama’s or Donald Trump’s at this point in their presidencies.
It shouldn’t make headlines when a member of Congress upholds their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., stands out as one of the few elected Republicans in Washington willing to put …
In our book “100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting,” E.J. Dionne and I make a case for universal voting — that voting should be a required civic duty for every American citizen.
A handful of countries, most notably Australia, impose mandatory voting, with citizens facing fines and punishments if they don’t appear at the polls.
Public art is great.
According to the state of Pennsylvania, an internet connection of 1.5 megabits per second qualifies as “broadband.”
Within hours of the news breaking of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the political and media voices that benefit from keeping us divided were already out in full force.
The gun safety deal that a bipartisan group of senators announced is a meaningful step toward addressing gun violence in America.
They don’t try to communicate, and they don’t respond when we try to communicate with them. They speed away if we get too close. They move faster than anything known in this world and violate the laws of physics.
So many politicians in our country — mostly, but not all, Republicans — show cruel indifference to many other forces besides gun violence that hurt children, including poverty and the climate crisis.
Pennsylvania needs to find a solution to funding its state and state-related universities and addressing the daunting student loan debt students receive with their diplomas.
It was a busy year in 1956.
Recently, in an unscripted moment, President Joe Biden bluntly warned if China were to invade Taiwan, the U.S. would come to the island’s defense.
While Congress continues to dither about reigning in tech companies’ profiteering on users’ data, states must pass a consumer data privacy law.
It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.
When it comes to making health decisions, there are a lot of people bucking for seats at the table.
The bad news for President Joe Biden is that his popularity has fallen — into dead last place.
Doug Mastriano benefited from a crowded field in winning the Republican nomination for governor and now has a chance to defeat Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro in the general election.
A rebate proposal by the Democratic candidate for governor leaves too many families behind.
Some ceremonies are not what we set them up to be.
It should go without saying that a state-related agency should be subject to the same demands as other state organizations.
Pennsylvania has surmounted the first of its two springtime hurdles, the primary election’s nomination process. Strict attention must now shift to the other hurdle — passing a 2022-23 state budget.
